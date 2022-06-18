Bismuth (BIS) Tops One Day Volume of $2,351.00

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 18th. In the last week, Bismuth has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. Bismuth has a total market cap of $974,320.07 and approximately $2,351.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00009188 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

