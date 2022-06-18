Birch Capital Management LLC Sells 1,617 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Birch Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,012 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,299,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,842,339. The company has a market capitalization of $118.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.75. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $86.95 and a 1-year high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

