Birch Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Birch Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.10.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.15. 935,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.79. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

