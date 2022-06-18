Birch Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Birch Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,396,000 after buying an additional 2,327,008 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,674,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,086,000 after purchasing an additional 17,736 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,482,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,691,000 after purchasing an additional 427,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,950,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,376,000 after purchasing an additional 436,041 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.70. 4,222,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,727. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.82. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $64.53.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

