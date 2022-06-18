Birch Capital Management LLC Buys 2,226 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMP. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,805,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,882. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $53.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average of $48.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 51.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 97.42%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

