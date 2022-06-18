Birch Capital Management LLC Acquires 183 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen comprises approximately 2.3% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABC. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.82.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.68. 2,942,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,328. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.34 and a fifty-two week high of $167.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.71.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total value of $6,717,741.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,071,559 shares of company stock worth $910,983,170 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

