BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Short Interest Down 17.1% in May

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the May 15th total of 103,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

In other BGSF news, Director Douglas Hailey bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $253,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C. David Allen, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $39,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,851 shares in the company, valued at $303,232.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BGSF by 1,624.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in BGSF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BGSF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in BGSF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 41.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BGSF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.99. 12,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,453. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average is $13.35. BGSF has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $125.54 million, a PE ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.20.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. BGSF had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 18.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BGSF will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

BGSF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of BGSF from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGSF in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

