Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERYGet Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

BERY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

BERY traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,622,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,799. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 5.09%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

