Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BHP. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.24) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.77) to GBX 2,400 ($29.13) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($32.77) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($29.13) to GBX 2,250 ($27.31) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,414.29 ($29.30).

BHP stock opened at GBX 2,358.50 ($28.63) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £119.39 billion and a PE ratio of 8.86. BHP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,774.56 ($21.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,040 ($36.90). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,656.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,528.70.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

