Berenberg Bank Cuts John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Price Target to GBX 270

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.64) to GBX 270 ($3.28) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WDGJF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of John Wood Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays raised shares of John Wood Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 285 ($3.46) to GBX 306 ($3.71) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $302.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WDGJF opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. John Wood Group has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

