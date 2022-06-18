Berenberg Bank Cuts John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Price Target to GBX 270

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJFGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.64) to GBX 270 ($3.28) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WDGJF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of John Wood Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays raised shares of John Wood Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 285 ($3.46) to GBX 306 ($3.71) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $302.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WDGJF opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. John Wood Group has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65.

John Wood Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

