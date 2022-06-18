Benchmark Lowers AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) to Hold

Benchmark cut shares of AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

AeroClean Technologies stock opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. AeroClean Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $117.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.08.

AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AeroClean Technologies stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AeroClean Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AERC Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

AeroClean Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

AeroClean Technologies, Inc, an interior space air purification technology company, provides air purification solutions for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The company offers interior air sterilization and disinfection products for the eradication of harmful airborne pathogens, including COVID-19.

