Benchmark Lowers AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) to Hold

Benchmark cut shares of AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
AeroClean Technologies stock opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. AeroClean Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $117.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.08.
AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
AeroClean Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
AeroClean Technologies, Inc, an interior space air purification technology company, provides air purification solutions for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The company offers interior air sterilization and disinfection products for the eradication of harmful airborne pathogens, including COVID-19.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AeroClean Technologies (AERC)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for AeroClean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroClean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.