Benchmark Begins Coverage on Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

U has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Unity Software from $145.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Unity Software from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.93.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.92.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $224,998.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,748,100.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $312,623.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 221,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,398.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,621 shares of company stock worth $2,619,386. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 5.5% in the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 24,652,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,507 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 170.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,428,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,158,000 after buying an additional 252,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 6.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,244,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,909,000 after buying an additional 486,068 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

