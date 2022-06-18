Bella Protocol Hits Market Cap of $37.92 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (BEL) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00004138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded down 36% against the U.S. dollar. Bella Protocol has a market cap of $37.92 million and $50.63 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Bella Protocol Coin Profile

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

