Bell Copper (CVE:BCU) Trading Down 4.2%

Bell Copper Co. (CVE:BCU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 14,399 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 236,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.89 million and a P/E ratio of 15.33.
About Bell Copper (CVE:BCU)
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
Receive News & Ratings for Bell Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bell Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.