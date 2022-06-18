Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $3.39.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $55.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.