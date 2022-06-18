Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $3.39.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $55.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 742.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 82,170 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 30,146 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.