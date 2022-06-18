Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.26

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 197721 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

BHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.96.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.31). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 649.29%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Spurr sold 1,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $35,393.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,328.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $102,158,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,276,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 9,689,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,863 shares in the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,905,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,825,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

