Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 621,800 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the May 15th total of 780,100 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 95,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 52.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 16.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 147.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Shares of BSET stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.77. The company has a market capitalization of $154.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.55. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $28.22.

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $117.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.87 million. Research analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.