Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LLAP. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Terran Orbital from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Terran Orbital in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Terran Orbital in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

LLAP stock opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. Terran Orbital has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83.

Terran Orbital ( NYSE:LLAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Terran Orbital will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Francisco Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,097,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lockheed Martin Corp purchased a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,857,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

