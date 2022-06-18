Band Protocol Market Cap Reaches $44.72 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Band Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.27 or 0.00006819 BTC on exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $44.72 million and $15.63 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded down 29.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Band Protocol

BAND is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

