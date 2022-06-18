Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
AUKNY stock opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. Auckland International Airport has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $29.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average is $25.15.
About Auckland International Airport (Get Rating)
