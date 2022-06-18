Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Price Down 27.4% Over Last Week (ATM)

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Atletico De Madrid Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $3.11 or 0.00015229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has a market capitalization of $6.50 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Atletico De Madrid Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Profile

ATM is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,980 coins. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ATMChainDev . Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/atletico-de-madrid

ATMChain aims to create a digital media platform leveraging the blockchain technology to provide more accurate, transparent and affordable digital media data to media clients. In order to achieve it, ATMChain will support big data analysis (to generate precise user reports, service data models,etc) and artificial intelligence (to enhance advertising accuracy) through gradually improved and enriched data collection at media screen ports, and expands the media screen and interactive experience scene. ATMChain token (ATM) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit network members in several ways. From a user's prospective, it will work as a reward method taking into account the advertisements views. On the other hand, to the media clients it will allow the purchase of advertising.

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Coin Trading

