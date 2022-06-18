Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $141.10 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ATLKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 166.25 to SEK 158.75 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $114.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 155 to SEK 140 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 122.25 to SEK 116.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas Copco has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Atlas Copco stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.50. 548,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,491. The company has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Atlas Copco has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $17.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.72.

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 29.42%. On average, analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

