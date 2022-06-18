Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Receives $39.78 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.78.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $43.00 price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $31.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.17. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.65.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $247.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -926.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AY. FMR LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,976,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,577,000 after purchasing an additional 601,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,399,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 945,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,813,000 after purchasing an additional 308,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $5,962,000. 40.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.