Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of AAME opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $59.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.17. Atlantic American has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.61 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 2.16%.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. Atlantic American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.88%.

In other Atlantic American news, insider Harriett J. Robinson purchased 1,363,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,455,236.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 830,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 80.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic American stock. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.