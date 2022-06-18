Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.03

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.03 and traded as low as $11.00. Atento shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 29,262 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atento in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Atento from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atento in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Atento alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $171 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.94.

Atento ( NYSE:ATTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $356.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.62 million. Atento had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 132.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atento S.A. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATTO. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in Atento during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,900,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atento by 548.6% in the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 103,330 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Atento in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atento by 19.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atento by 40,368.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the period.

About Atento (NYSE:ATTO)

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.