AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

NYSE:AZN opened at $61.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.38. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

