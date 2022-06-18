Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, BWS Financial assumed coverage on Assertio in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.30 million, a PE ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. Assertio has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Assertio had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Assertio will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Assertio news, CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 26,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $92,368.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,407. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Tyree sold 44,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $105,357.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,451 shares in the company, valued at $496,664.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,552 shares of company stock worth $318,539. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASRT. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Assertio during the 1st quarter valued at $1,336,000. Friess Associates LLC lifted its stake in Assertio by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 1,196,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 316,452 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Assertio by 520.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 217,042 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 1st quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

