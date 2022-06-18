Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.56

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.56 and last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 12059 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.20.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.48 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 36.06% and a negative net margin of 38.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc purchased 1,791,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $49,996,409.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Gervis acquired 135,870 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,014.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth $61,788,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 797,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,704,000 after buying an additional 436,343 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,757,000. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,302,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,552,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,303,000 after acquiring an additional 144,291 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

