Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the May 15th total of 10,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ashford by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 37,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Ashford by 122.0% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 61,341 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ashford by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ashford by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ashford by 5.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 12.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ashford alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ashford in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Ashford stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,462. Ashford has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.47.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.71. Ashford had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Ashford will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Ashford Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.