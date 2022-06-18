Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.92.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARGTF shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Artemis Gold in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC started coverage on shares of Artemis Gold in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARGTF opened at $4.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.15. Artemis Gold has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $6.23.
Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32.3% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.
