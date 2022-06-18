Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Bought by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 238,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,350 shares during the period. Armada Hoffler Properties makes up about 2.2% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 28,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.65. The stock had a trading volume of 476,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 9.35 and a quick ratio of 9.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.20. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $54.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.76 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 5.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 283.33%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.