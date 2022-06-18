Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Holdings Raised by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 238,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,350 shares during the period. Armada Hoffler Properties makes up approximately 2.2% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AHH. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 28,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

AHH traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.65. 476,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,083. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $15.80.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.17). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $54.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 283.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

