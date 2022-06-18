Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) Short Interest Update

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 450,500 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the May 15th total of 336,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,020,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,192,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics during the first quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARBE opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.76. Arbe Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27.

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

