Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $87.73

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $87.73 and last traded at $88.02, with a volume of 24545 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aptiv from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America raised Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 72.97, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.42.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,535 shares of company stock worth $1,593,091 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,536,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $183,960,000 after purchasing an additional 509,124 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 393,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,098,000 after purchasing an additional 161,529 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 334.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 233,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,896,000 after purchasing an additional 179,383 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

