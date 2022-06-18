Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.52

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.52 and traded as low as $0.74. Applied Genetic Technologies shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 214,329 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Genetic Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Applied Genetic Technologies ( NASDAQ:AGTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 12,858 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 3,528.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 174.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 19,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

