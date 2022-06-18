Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases 200 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $216,000. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.4% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 79,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.80.

NYSE:NOC traded down $5.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $443.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,368,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,298. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $492.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $458.80 and its 200-day moving average is $424.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.71.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

