Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $5.55 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,315,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,703,000 after acquiring an additional 42,996 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.18. The stock had a trading volume of 40,305,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,350,912. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.70.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

