Appleton Partners Inc. MA Grows Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 512.9% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $108,000.

NYSEARCA:JNK traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,038,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,275,582. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.15. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $89.81 and a 52-week high of $110.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

