Appleton Partners Inc. MA Grows Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,649,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,414,000 after acquiring an additional 235,937 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 661,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,807,000 after buying an additional 12,588 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,122,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 275,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,955,000 after buying an additional 136,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 176,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after buying an additional 65,815 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JNK stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.64. The stock had a trading volume of 17,038,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,275,582. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $89.81 and a 12-month high of $110.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.15.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

