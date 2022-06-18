Appleton Partners Inc. MA Boosts Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Watsco were worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Watsco by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Watsco stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.14. The company had a trading volume of 478,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,351. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.68 and a 52 week high of $318.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.08. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $2.20 dividend. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.84%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $228.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.17.

In other Watsco news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

