Appleton Partners Inc. MA Boosts Stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned 1.18% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COMB. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA COMB traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.68. The stock had a trading volume of 118,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,016. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.93.

