Appleton Partners Inc. MA Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,403,800,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 22,117.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,581,000 after buying an additional 748,903 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after buying an additional 624,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after buying an additional 542,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $980,300,000 after buying an additional 406,091 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total value of $1,877,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $6,840,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,410 shares of company stock worth $10,704,843 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.70.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $498.65. 4,348,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,364. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $455.71 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $566.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $590.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.