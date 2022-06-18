apM Coin Achieves Market Cap of $6.13 Million (APM)

apM Coin (APM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One apM Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, apM Coin has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. apM Coin has a total market cap of $6.13 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005601 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17,865.61 or 0.99891700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00119947 BTC.

apM Coin Coin Profile

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a coin. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

apM Coin Coin Trading

