Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) vs. BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Head-To-Head Comparison

Anghami and BuzzFeed are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.0% of Anghami shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of BuzzFeed shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of BuzzFeed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Anghami has a beta of -0.82, meaning that its stock price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BuzzFeed has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Anghami and BuzzFeed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anghami N/A N/A -22.92% BuzzFeed N/A -1.64% -0.61%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Anghami and BuzzFeed’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anghami $35.50 million 2.24 -$17.79 million N/A N/A BuzzFeed $397.56 million 0.58 $24.71 million N/A N/A

BuzzFeed has higher revenue and earnings than Anghami.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Anghami and BuzzFeed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anghami 0 0 0 0 N/A BuzzFeed 0 1 1 0 2.50

BuzzFeed has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 210.65%. Given BuzzFeed’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BuzzFeed is more favorable than Anghami.

Summary

BuzzFeed beats Anghami on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Anghami Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anghami Inc. operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

BuzzFeed Company Profile (Get Rating)

BuzzFeed, Inc., a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports. The company also offers As/Is for style, BringMe for travel, Goodful for wellness, and Nifty for DIY. BuzzFeed, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

