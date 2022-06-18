Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) Shares Down 11.7%

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 11.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80. 15,940 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 6,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03).

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB)

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing treatments for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication and substance addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid intoxication and overdose.

