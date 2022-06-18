Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) Shares Down 11.7%

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 11.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80. 15,940 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 6,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.
Separately, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70.
About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB)
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing treatments for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication and substance addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid intoxication and overdose.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (ANEB)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.