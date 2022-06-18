Analysts Set BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target at $265.21

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $265.21.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $339.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 340.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $783,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 6,301.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,321,000 after purchasing an additional 166,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech stock opened at $125.14 on Friday. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $121.32 and a twelve month high of $464.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $6.84. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BioNTech will post 34.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.5342 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

