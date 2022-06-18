Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Ampco-Pittsburgh from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $6.67. The company has a market cap of $68.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40.

Ampco-Pittsburgh ( NYSE:AP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $94.43 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the first quarter worth about $4,236,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 7.1% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. 43.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh (Get Rating)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

