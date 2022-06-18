Amerityre (OTCMKTS:AMTY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Amerityre Co. (OTCMKTS:AMTY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.05. Amerityre shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 3,000 shares.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About Amerityre (OTCMKTS:AMTY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amerityre (AMTY)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Amerityre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerityre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.