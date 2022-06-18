Amerityre (OTCMKTS:AMTY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Amerityre Co. (OTCMKTS:AMTY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.05. Amerityre shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 3,000 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Amerityre alerts:

About Amerityre (OTCMKTS:AMTY)

Amerityre Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of polyurethane tires in the United States. The company provides closed-cell polyurethane foam tires for bicycles, golf and baggage carts, hand trucks, lawn and garden equipment, wheelbarrows, personnel carriers, and medical mobility products, as well as custom designed applications; polyurethane elastomer industrial tires for forklifts and scissor lifts; agricultural tires, including seeder tires and hay baler tires, as well as flat-free pivot tires that are used in irrigation systems; and specialty tires and tire-wheel assemblies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amerityre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerityre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.