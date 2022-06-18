AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.80-$11.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.95. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.82.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.68. 2,942,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,328. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.81 and its 200 day moving average is $143.71. The stock has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $111.34 and a 12 month high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,071,559 shares of company stock valued at $910,983,170 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,931,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,336,000 after buying an additional 123,695 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after buying an additional 618,248 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 950,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,120,000 after buying an additional 188,111 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 814,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

