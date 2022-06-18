American Trust Purchases Shares of 10,126 Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

American Trust bought a new position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

Genpact stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Genpact had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

